US politician apprises PM Imran Khan of efforts being made abroad to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan met member American Democrat Party Tahir Javed on Friday at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the President on for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari was also present during the meeting.

Read More: WHO team expresses satisfaction over anti-coronavirus measures at JPMC

Both dignitaries underscored Pakistan-America relations in their discussion and furthering them with emphasis on trade.

Javed apprised PM Imran Khan about the steps being taken in America to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus which has left thousands dead and infected across the globe.

Read More: NSC Meets Today To Weigh Whether To Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The prime minister expressed hope that the world would soon take rein of the virus and will succeed with coming up with a permanent solution to the conundrum.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day called a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to decide a national action plan to counter the coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Comments

comments