Member of Ariana Grande’s One Love concert choir kills herself

14-year-old Uma Gupta, who performed alongside Ariana Grande in a choir after the Manchester Arena terror attack, killed herself in March 2019, reported The Daily Mail.

An inquest has heard that Gupta left a friend’s party in March 2019, upset, and headed towards East Didsbury railway station in Manchester where she died after jumping in front of an oncoming train.

The inquest also heard that the teenager maintained a secret diary which revealed that she was heavily bullied and had contemplated suicide. It was also revealed that a bully had threatened to stab Gupta at Parrs Wood High School in Manchester.

In the months leading up to the unfortunate incidence, Gupta’s diary revealed her unhappiness with one entry in October 2018 reading, “Don’t be upset. I wasn’t happy and things weren’t going to change.”

Gupta was part of the Parrs Wood Harmony Choir that performed at the One Love concert alongside pop star Ariana Grande in 2017, after the horrific Manchester Arena terror attack at Grande’s concert.

