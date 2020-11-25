Newly elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly take oath

GILGIT: The newly elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) on Wednesday took oath in the maiden session, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly Speaker Haji Fida Muhammad Nashad administered the oath to all the 33 newly elected members.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gained majority in GBLA with 16 general and six reserve seats in the province. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had won five seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) received only three seats.

Earlier on November 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed happiness over the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in GB polls and said that voters had rejected Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s narrative.

Chairing a meeting of party spokespersons and PTI leaders in Islamabad, the prime minister had said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan had rejected the anti-state narrative of opposition.

“Opposition parties only aim is to safeguard their personal interests,” the premier had said in the meeting of party spokespersons.

He had further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would solve the problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan by forming a government in the GB region.

