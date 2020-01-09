Viral memes reveal ‘reason’ behind Meghan, Harry’s royal retirement

Social media is flooded with memes predicting the possible reasons behind the Meghan Markle and Harry quitting their royal role, with some saying that the actor, who appeared in a United States TV series, Suits, could play the role of Queen Elizabeth in the next season of The Crown.

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to quit as senior members of the Royal Family in a shocking Instagram statement on Wednesday. The news shocked the globe as well as Buckingham Palace.

As soon as the couple took the decision, Twitter was bombarded with the memes revealing that the actor who appeared at the TV series could play a lead role in the upcoming season of The Crown.

Imagining what the future could hold for the American Duchess, fans penned: ‘Hang on, this means Meghan can play Meghan in The Crown, doesn’t it?’

‘Can’t wait for season 6 of The Crown, in which Meghan could play herself.’; ‘Meghan should troll everyone by playing herself in the final season of The Crown.’; ‘All this just so Meghan can play herself in series 7 of The Crown.’

Some of the users have also pleaded the producers to drag the episodes to the current scenario where the couple has decided to distance themselves from the royal role.

An executive producer of The Crown was quoted by British media outlets as saying that it’s unlikely the show will ever cover Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down, as the show will probably conclude before then.

‘To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day.’

The Crown is currently on its third series and is following the Queen’s rule across the 1960s and 1970s. The period to be featured in the drama is considered the most controversial during the incumbent Queen tenure.

