Video shows men climbing up drainpipe to save kids from fire

In a heroic action , three men climbed up a drainpipe outside a three-storey building and formed a human chain to save two children after they got stuck inside a burning apartment in Kostroma, Russia.

The video that went viral on social media shows a man climbing a drainpipe outside a building while a child is trying to escape through a window on the third floor. Thick smoke is billowing out of the window as the fire continues to ravage the residence.

Meanwhile, two other men joined the rescue efforts and they form a human chain to rescue the children. The footage, shot by residents across the street, showed the man around 30 metres above the ground holds the child with one hand while holding on to the drainpipe with the other.

Once he gets hold of the child, he passes him to the person right below him clinging to the pipe in the same manner. The second person then passes the child to the third and then the child is handed to a woman on the ground.

They rescued the second child from the third-floor similarly. Later, fire extinguishers arrived and doused the fire. The men who saved the children have been nominated for bravery awards for their heroic efforts.

The video has got more than 6,000 views and many comments praising the men.

