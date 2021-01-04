VIDEO: Two men jump off high-rise building on New Year’s Eve     

In a shocking incident, two men with parachutes jumped from the rooftop of a 25-storey building in Tennessee state of the United States (US) on the eve of the New Year.

In a video that went viral on social media, two men with parachutes can be seen jumping from a rooftop bar in Nashville on New Year’s Day. The stunt was filmed on the 25th floor of the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The footage shows men and women at the bar with a skyline of the city in the background. But the mood of the place changes suddenly when two men are seen climbing over the railings.

In the video, a woman can be heard saying ‘O my God’ as the two men balance on the railings. Soon, the second man also makes the leap as the customers at the bar continue to panic.

The person recording the footage reaches the railings quickly and captures the two men parachuting above a busy street.

According to a CNN report, the men were guests at the hotel. Following the incident, a formal complaint was registered by the hotel security. Although the clip has gone viral, the identities of the men are still unknown.

“The hotel immediately engaged local authorities, and the guests were subsequently evicted and banned from the hotel,” the hotel said in a statement

“We vehemently condemn this kind of reckless behaviour, and further questions regarding this situation may be directed to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department,” it added.

