Two molesters who gang-raped and murdered a 12-year-old girl in Somalia were publicly executed by a firing squad.

The shocking incident had triggered countrywide outcry with mass demonstrations demanding harsh punishment for the culprits.

The victim, named Aisha Ilyas Aden was abducted at a market, sexually assaulted and strangled to death near her home in Galkayo Puntland region in February last year, according to a report.

Abdifatah Abdirahman Warsame and Abdishakur Mohamed Dige – were both shot at after being found guilty of the felony.

Warsame’s brother Abdisalam Abdirahman, who was also found guilty, was not executed because his case is being re-assessed. Ten suspects were initially arrested by the High Court in May 2019.

The report quoted Aisha’s father, Ilyas Adan, as saying that he requested a court postponement for Abdisalam for ten days so that his case could be reassessed. He attended the execution with officials and members of the public.

Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region approved the country’s first Sexual Offences Law in 2016, which criminalises rape, sexual harassment and online sexual offences.

Previously, five men who gang-raped a teenage girl and posted a video of the attack posted on social media were sentenced in 2017 to lashes and up to 10 years in prison under the law, according to the United Nations

