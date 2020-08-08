WATCH : Two men ride on floating mattress, video goes viral  

A hilarious video of two men riding on what seems to be a floating mattress on a flooded road in Mumbai went viral on social media.

In the video, two young men can be seen casually floating down a flood-hit street in Mumbai. The video was shared on Twitter by a user @realshailimore is captioned, “‘Tu chill maar, tension na le’ Mumbai style.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video went viral after being shared on micro-blogging platform. The video has been viewed over 73,000 times and has received more than 4,000 likes.

According to the details, Mumbai received heavy downpour during the last few days leading to water-logging in several parts of the city.

Dhire dhire Mumbai spirit bahar aa rahi 😂😂more power to mumbaikar 🤣🤣 — Dreamer (@killler1708) August 6, 2020

Comments

comments