Men kill wives in inhumane domestic violence acts across Pakistan  

SUKKUR/CHAMAN: Two women were killed at the hands of their husbands in separate incidents of domestic violence across Pakistan, highlighting the inhumane attitude women face, ARY NEWS reported.

In one of the incidents, the husband pressed the face of her wife with iron in Rohri, a city of the Sukkur district in Sindh province.

According to the police, the accused had locked up her wife in his home for the past few days, blaming her for not giving birth to a child after years of marriage.

On the day of the incident, he came up to his wife and pressed her face with an iron, inflicting serious burn wounds.

The woman was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to her burn injuries.

Taking notice of a news item run by ARY NEWS on the incident, SSP Sukkur took notice of it and arrested the culprit.

In another unfortunate incident in the Chaman city of Balochistan province, a woman was killed by her husband over giving birth to daughters.

The assistant commissioner of the area said that the incident occurred in the suburb area of Chaman.

The accused had a quarrel with her wife, who gave birth to their third daughter recently. He was able to run away from the scene after killing his wife.

The police have recovered the object used for killing and registered a case. They have also initiated a search to arrest the culprit.

