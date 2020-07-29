MULTAN: A low-grade staffer of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) turned out to be a millionaire during an investigation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as he possessed a balance of more than Rs10 million in only one bank account, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The MEPCO meter reader identified as Talib Hussain faced action from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over having a huge bank balance and expensive properties which were allegedly grabbed through illegal sources.

According to FIA investigators, the income sources of the suspect were not compatible with his belongings as only one of his many bank accounts has a balance of over Rs10 million. Moreover, Talib Hussain has allegedly bought expensive properties despite performing service as a meter reader in MEPCO.

The intel agency is conducting raids to arrest the suspected person in assets beyond known sources of income case.

The low-grade employee of the electricity supply company was reportedly deputed to Rahim Yar Khan where the FIA team raided to nab him.

