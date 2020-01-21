Meray Paas Tum Ho’s last episode to air on ARY ZAP before TV

The much-talked about drama Meray Paas Tum Ho’s finale will air on January 25.

Fans are anticipating the ending of the popular show. There’s a good news, they can catch up on the episode before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The last mega episode will be exclusively available on ARY ZAP before it airs on TV.

The Last Mega Double Episode of #MerayPaasTumHo will be available exclusively on #ARYZAP before it’s airing on TV‼️The Last Episode will not be available on YouTube.

It’s a free video-streaming platform like Netflix where viewers can watch all ARY shows and movies, including Jeeto Pakistan and Salam Zindagi in HD.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store. The double episode will not be available on YouTube.

Have a look at what the cast of Meray Paas Tum Ho has to say about their characters and the grand finale of MPTH. Double Episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho will be available exclusively on ARY ZAP before it airs on TV. Click here to download the app: https://t.co/nuZDrO01ZL pic.twitter.com/GERTym0ihe — ARY Digital (@arydigitalasia) January 21, 2020

Owing to Meray Paas Tum Ho becoming a hit drama, the finale will also be screened across cinemas in Pakistan. The bookings have already started.

