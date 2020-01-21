Web Analytics
The much-talked about drama Meray Paas Tum Ho’s finale will air on January 25. 

Fans are anticipating the ending of the popular show. There’s a good news, they can catch up on the episode before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The last mega episode will be exclusively available on ARY ZAP before it airs on TV.

It’s a free video-streaming platform like Netflix where viewers can watch all ARY shows and movies, including Jeeto Pakistan and Salam Zindagi in HD.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store. The double episode will not be available on YouTube.

Owing to Meray Paas Tum Ho becoming a hit drama, the finale will also be screened across cinemas in Pakistan. The bookings have already started.

