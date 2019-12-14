Savera Nadeem opens up about her entry in ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Following her entry in Meray Paas Tum Ho’s latest episode which went viral, veteran actor Savera Nadeem reveals how hard it was to keep it a secret.

In an interview with Something Haute, she said that she had to keep mum about entering ARY Digital’s popular drama as Shehwaar Ahmed’s wife, Maham. She shot for it in April.

There was a lot of speculation around which actress will be roped in for the role.

In the latest episode, we saw Savera make an entry at a crucial point when Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) was all set for her Nikkah with Shehwar (Adnan Siddiqui). Maham, who lives abroad, knocks on the room’s door and slaps Mehwish followed by her introduction.

Termed as ‘slap of the century’ by the audience, the scene went viral on social media. Savera shared that she wasn’t following the episode that day until director Nadeem Baig told her that everyone is talking about her entry.

“I was not expecting it and now I am quite intimidated that what should I do now,” she said.

Speaking about how the cast went about the scene, she shared that “I don’t believe in fake slaps, neither I take it nor I give it.”

“I told Ayeza that being a professional, I will slap you in real so that your reaction also looks real and she was all for it,” Savera added.

On why the scene was such a hit, Savera said it was due to the buildup that led to the audience’s anticipation growing.

She thinks it was justified for Maham to slap Mehwish instead of her husband because she is angry. Also, because to see another woman wrong her like this and become part of betrayal, her reaction was natural.

The actress credited director Nadeem Baig for the show’s success because of the way he goes about each scene paying attention to small detail. She thinks that writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has done a great job with the script.

“There are five to six same stories out there, but when things come together really well that’s when I feel a play clicks because unconsciously people are looking for that synchronicity and harmony in all the elements that go towards making a play,” she said.

The audience is eagerly looking forward to the next episode that airs today (Saturday) to see how fortunes turn for Mehwish and Shehwar.

