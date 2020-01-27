Khalil Ur Rehman hints at ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ sequel

Popular writer and director Khalil Ur Rehman has hinted at blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho’s sequel.

Speaking on ARY News’ morning show Bakhabar Savera, the writer said a sequel could come in the foreseeable future.

““I normally do not write sequels for my dramas, but I may think of a sequel for this one,” Khalil said.

He thanked fans for the tremendous response the drama has received following the airing of its last episode. He also shared his experience of working with a dynamic cast and director.

The finale of ARY Digital’s popular show was aired on TV and in cinemas across the country on January 25. It is also available on ARY ZAP.

Twitter is on a roll since the drama ended as Meray Paas Tum Ho trended on the microblogging site. Other social media platforms are also abuzz with fans discussing the ending and sharing memes.

The much-talked about drama starred Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani and Shees Sajjad Gul.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, it became extremely popular overtime due to its story line and dialogues. The drama has been etched on the hearts of fans forever after a five-month successful run. It has created history in terms of TRP’s and advance ticket bookings for cinema screening.

Comments

comments