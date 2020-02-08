Blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho swept the inaugral Pakistan International Screen Awards on Friday.

Dubai witnessed an unforgettable star-studded night that was oozing with glitter and glamour as prominent personalities graced the ceremony with their presence.

Amid all glitz and glamour, Pakistan’s most-watched drama Meray Paas Tum Ho bagged all major awards, at least seven – from best writer, director to actor and actress – in both viewers’ and critics’ choice categories.

List of awards:

Best Actress Ayeza Khan for Mere Pass Tum Ho (MPTH) (Viewers’ Choice)

Best Actor Humayun Saeed for MPTH (Viewers’ Choice)

Best TV Play MPTH (Viewers’ Choice)

Best Writer TV Khalilur Rehman for MPTH

Best Director Nadeem Baig for MPTH (Viewers’ Choice)

Best Original Sound Track for TV MPTH (Viewers’ Choice)

Best Actor Male TV Adnan Siddiqui for MPTH (Critics’ Choice)

The red carpet was brought to life by ace celebrities including Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Hareem Farooq , Urwa Hocane and Adnan Siddiqi.

Singer Ali Zafar captivated the audience by singing his popular song Chal Dil Mere meanwhile Hira Mani also showed off her singing prowess with Meray Paas Tum Ho OST.

Legendary stars – Ghulam Mohiuddin, Mustafa Qureshi, Sangeeta Begum and Attaullah Esakhelvi – from film and TV were honoured with lifetime achievement awards at the occasion.

Actress Reema Khan received a special award for her contribution to Pakistan’s film industry.

Pakistan’s YouTube stars and influencers were also recognized for their efforts for the first time.

