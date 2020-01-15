The much-talked about drama Meray Paas Tum Ho has transcended boundaries to make a home in the hearts of fans.

Fans are desperately anticipating the last episode of ARY Digital’s popular drama.

Recently, two friends from Indiana University, US showed their love for the show by singing its title song. And, they have done a great job!

The video was posted by the Pakistani student association at the university on Instagram.

“Have you been living under a rock if you don’t know Meray Paas Tum Ho?! Pakistanis all around the world are DYING to see the final episode. It even has a higher rating on IMDb than Game of Thrones!” the caption reads.

It is accompanied by a disclaimer that the girls are not professional singers

and one of them, Sitha Vallabhaneni, knows Telugu, not Urdu.

The Humayun Saeed-Ayeza Khan starrer’s last double episode will not air this January 18 but on January 25, i.e. next Saturday.

Owing to the drama’s popularity, it’s last episode will be shown in cinemas near you.

Comments

comments