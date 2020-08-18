WATCH: Mercedes crashes into petrol station, video goes viral 

In a terrifying moment, a Mercedes car crashed into a petrol station after its driver lost control over the steering due to over-speeding on a busy rain-soaked road in Swanley, England.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the Mercedes spins across the A20 bypass in Swanley on Saturday, narrowly misses another car and smashes into a filling station and a parked car.

As the vehicle smashed into the petrol station, it sends billboards flying across the forecourt. The vehicle also crashes at speed into a blue car, which is parked next to the petrol station, before coming to a halt at an angle, Mail Online reported.

In the video, other cars, which were following the Mercedes on the road, are seen turning into the station after the vehicle aquaplanes towards the forecourt. However, the driver of the vehicle remained unharmed in the accident and he can be seen getting out of the car.

