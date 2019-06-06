Mercury touches 40 degree centigrade in Karachi

KARACHI: Mercury on Thursday touched 40 degree centigrade in Karachi, said MET department, ARY News reported.

The current temperature of the city was recorded at 40 degree centigrade with 33 per cent of the humidity present in the air, which is blowing at 13km/hour.

The wind direction in these two days will remain westerly or south westerly, the met office predicted.

On the other hand, the MET office has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, said the MET office.

Last week, the Meteorological department had predicted that the weather will remain hot in the metropolis until after Eid, however, after June 15, the temperature will recede.

The monsoon rains will kick off from July in Karachi, the met office said.

In an earlier heatwave from May 1st–3rd, the maximum temperature in Karachi had soared up to 42°C.

