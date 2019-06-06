Mercury can cross 40 ºC in Karachi today, warns MET office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of blistering hot weather in Karachi, as the mercury can cross 40 ºC on Thursday (today).

The current temperature of the city was recorded at 35 degree centigrade with 50 per cent of the humidity present in the air, which is blowing at 13km/hour.

The wind direction in these two days will remain westerly or south westerly, the met office predicted.

On the other hand, the MET office has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, said the MET office.

Read more: How to protect yourself from a heatstroke

Last week, the Meteorological department had predicted that the weather will remain hot in the metropolis until after Eid, however, after June 15, the temperature will recede.

The monsoon rains will kick off from July in Karachi, the met office said.

In an earlier heatwave from May 1st–3rd, the maximum temperature in Karachi had soared up to 42°C.

