ISLAMABAD: A very cold weather prevails in northern areas of the country and Skardu was the coldest place in Pakistan with mercury goes down to minus 11°Celsius, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Skardu received two inches snowfall yesterday. Today snowfall is expected at few places in Gilgit Baltistan, north Balochistan, Malakand in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its forecast.

Snowfall has painted Skardu and Astore white in north of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting northwestern parts of Balochistan and upper parts of the country and likely to persist for 24 to 36 hours.

Dense Fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh today. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas.

Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas in last 24 hours. However, rain occurred at few places in Kalat, Nokundi, Dalbandin in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan region.

Today’s lowest minimum temperatures recorded at Skardu -11°Celsius, Astore -10°C, Gupis , Bagrote -08°C, Parachinar, Gilgit, Hunza -05°C, Rawalakot , MalamJabba and Dir -02°C.

