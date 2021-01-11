KARACHI: Cold weather continues in Karachi as minimum temperature on Monday morning remained at 6º Celsius, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report forecast cold and dry weather in the city with 46 percent humidity. Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city.

Maximum temperature in daytime could go as above as 26º Celsius today, according to the met office.

Severe cold spell in Karachi is expected to last for few more days, the PMD said. Karachi had recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°Celsius on the new year night between Thursday and Friday.

According to the met department, the temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

Dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Minimum temperature was recorded minus -14 Celsius at Leh, while minus -12 in Ziarat minus 11 in Kalat and Skardu, minus -10 at Gopis and Astore, minus 09 in Bagrote and Quetta, minus eight in Kalam and Hunza, minus seven at Dalbandin and Parachinar and minus five in Gilgit.

Comments

comments