Mere Paas Tum Ho’s last episode to air on ARY ZAP before TV

As fans across the country are eagerly waiting for the final episode of ARY Digital’s blockbuster drama serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’, the channel just made another announcement about the much waited episode.

ARY Digital has announced that the last mega episode will be exclusively available on its newly introduced smartphone app ARY ZAP before it airs on TV on January 25, Saturday.

The Last Mega Double Episode of #MerayPaasTumHo will be available exclusively on #ARYZAP before it’s airing on TV‼️The Last Episode will not be available on YouTube.

Available on #GooglePlay & #AppStore pic.twitter.com/hbnN8voyur — ARY Digital (@arydigitalasia) January 21, 2020

ARY ZAP is a free video-streaming platform like Netflix where viewers can watch all ARY shows and movies, including Jeeto Pakistan and Salam Zindagi in HD.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store. The double episode will not be available on YouTube.

Have a look at what the cast of Meray Paas Tum Ho has to say about their characters and the grand finale of MPTH. Double Episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho will be available exclusively on ARY ZAP before it airs on TV. Click here to download the app: https://t.co/nuZDrO01ZL pic.twitter.com/GERTym0ihe — ARY Digital (@arydigitalasia) January 21, 2020

Owing to Mere Paas Tum Ho becoming a hit drama, the finale will also be screened across cinemas in Pakistan. The bookings have already started.

The play, starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Savera Nadeem in pivotal roles, has become a phenomenon among television viewers across Pakistan. The play’s episodes get millions of views within minutes after being uploaded on the channel’s Youtube profile.

Social media too is discussing the play’s dialogues, scenes and character development in posts and memes after every single episode.

Written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ revolves around the story of a couple, Mehwish and Danish, whose love marriage ends as Mehwish chooses a wealthy man Shehwar over her husband.

Taken aback by the betrayal, the husband leaves his job, sells his house and invests in stock exchange. Things take turns for better and he becomes wealthy through this investment. Now his son, Rumi, wants his father to marry his teacher Hania (played by Hira Mani).

On the other hand, Mehwish gets betrayed by Shehwar and comes to know that he was only living off his wife Maham’s money. Mehwish now wants Danish to forgive him so that they can get back together.

Now, as the play is drawing near its conclusion, fans are eagerly waiting if Danish will forgive Mehwish or will marry Hania.

