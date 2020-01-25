The last episode of ARY Digital’s record-breaking drama serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ is on air, ARY News reported.

The play, starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani and Savera Nadeem in pivotal roles, became a phenomenon among television viewers across Pakistan.

The play’s episodes received millions of views within minutes after being uploaded on the channel’s Youtube profile. Social media too is discussing the play’s dialogues, scenes and character development in posts and memes after every single episode.

Written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ revolved around the story of a couple, Mehwish and Danish, whose love marriage ends as Mehwish chooses a wealthy man Shehwar over her husband.

Taken aback by the betrayal, the husband leaves his job, sells his house and invests in stock exchange. Things take turns for better and he becomes wealthy through this investment. Now his son, Rumi, wants his father to marry his teacher Hania (played by Hira Mani).

On the other hand, Mehwish gets betrayed by Shehwar and comes to know that he was only living off his wife Maham’s money. Mehwish now wants Danish to forgive him so that they can get back together.

Now, as the play is drawing near its conclusion, fans are eagerly waiting if Danish will forgive Mehwish or will marry Hania.

The episode has been released on ARY ZAP app before TV.

