Interior Ministry announces merger of CID, Rapid Response Force

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior in a notification on Thursday announced the formal amalgamation of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) into the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF), ARY News reported.

According to details, the ministry after getting the nod of approval from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan made the undertaking official.

Two units of the Federal Police have now been declared defunct as they would perform under the umbrella of the CTF, read the notification.

The CID and the Rapid Response Force (RRF) will work in collusion under the collective name of ‘counter-terrorism force’ henceforth.

Earlier on July 4, 2019, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directed for the merger of Levies and Khasadar Law Enforcement institutes.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said that the employees of the two forces will be paid salaries equivalent to police scales by next month.

A committee comprising Law, Finance, Establishment, Home and Police Departments was formed to give suggestions in this regard.

After much deliberation, the decision was undertaken by the provincial government which had been a hotbed of terrorism in the recent past but tremendous sacrifice by the locals and law enforcement officials has improved the situation manifold.

