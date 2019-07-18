Merit should be maintained for nomination of civil awards: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi said merit and transparency should be maintained at all levels of the nomination process of Pakistan Civil Awards.

He was speaking during a presentation on Pakistan Civil Awards by the secretary cabinet in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The secretary cabinet briefed the president on order of civil awards, eligibility of the candidates, criteria for conferment of the awards, and the multilayered procedure of processing of civil awards.

He said the highest care is taken to nominate people, who have rendered meritorious services for the society and country.

Appreciating the newly designed performa to measure the eligibility, the president hoped that this would help in enhancing the objectivity of the selection process.

Every year on March 23rd, Pakistan Civil Awards are given by the president to citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals, who have outstanding and meritorious services in their respective fields.

