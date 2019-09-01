Met dept predicts more rain in Karachi

KARACHI: After monsoon rain hit Karachi on Sunday evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rainfall to lash parts of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to MeT office, the metropolis will continue to receive isolated heavy rainfall for two more days, Monday and Tuesday.

However, isolated showers are also expected at few places in Lower Sindh, Kalat division, central and southern Punjab.

The weather department said rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta divisions today.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Large swathes of Karachi experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday evening.

There was heavy precipitation in multiple parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, Defence, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, and Golimar.

