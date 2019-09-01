Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Met dept predicts more rain in Karachi

Rain Karachi

KARACHI: After monsoon rain hit Karachi on Sunday evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rainfall to lash parts of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to MeT office, the metropolis will continue to receive isolated heavy rainfall for two more days, Monday and Tuesday.

However, isolated showers are also expected at few places in Lower Sindh, Kalat division, central and southern Punjab.

The weather department said rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta divisions today.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Read More: Five people drowned in Hub stream in Karachi

Large swathes of Karachi experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday evening.

There was heavy precipitation in multiple parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, Defence, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, and Golimar.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Balochistan CM summons cabinet session tomorrow

Pakistan

PPP leaders being denied prison facilities, laments Ghani

Pakistan

Three killed as wall collapses due to rain in Lahore

Pakistan

Pillion riding to be banned from 8th Moharram in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close