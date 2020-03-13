Met Gala 2020 to go on as planned amid coronavirus outbreak

Met Gala 2020, the biggest night of the year in the fashion industry, is not being cancelled despite the coronavirus outbreak.

With the number of confirmed cases increasing with each day, the coronavirus outbreak has impacted nearly every industry globally in recent weeks

Numerous events from conferences to sporting events to festivals are being either postponed or cancelled around the world amid the virus scare.

However, it has not impacted the 2020 Met Gala, set to take place on May 4. According to the organisers of the event, preparations are underway as planned.

“We are proceeding as planned and look forward to a wonderful evening,” Nancy Chilton, chief external relations officer of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, told The Cut. “We will ofcourse continue to keep a close eye on the situation.”

The location where the mega event will take place, Metropolitan Museum of Art, is temporarily closed to undertake thorough cleaning.

Additionally, all museum events are cancelled through April 3 as of now.

This year’s event, hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere, playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, and actors Meryl Streep and Emma Stone, will follow the theme About Time: Fashion and Duration.

Comments

comments