ISLAMABAD: The met office has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The weather will remain cloudy in upper and western parts of Pakistan. However, rain and snowfall is likely in northern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall or drizzling in Islamabad and Potohar plateau.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a fresh cold wave is expected from February 14 but no rainfall expected during the period.

The weather will remain dry with cool night in Karachi. The minimum temperature in the city will be 15 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature will likely to go as up as 31 degree Celsius.

Rainfall reported in past 24 hours in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Kalam, Malam Jabba, Skardu, Gopis, Bagrote and Hunza received snowfall during last 24 hours.

Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded at Skardu, Parachinar -08°Celsius, Bagrote -07 Gupis -04°C, Astore -03°C, Hunza and Kalam -02°Celsius.

