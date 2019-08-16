Met office forecast chances of light rainfall in Karachi

KARACHI: Met office has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather in Karachi on Friday (today) with chances of light rain or drizzle late night and early morning, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has denied a social media report about a severe weather system likely to affect Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

The weather office however predicted light rainfall or drizzle in Karachi during next 24 hours.

The met office had predicted rains and wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in lower Sindh’s Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions on Thursday night.

Maximum temperature in Karachi will remain between 31-33 degree Celsius and humidity between 65 to 85 percent on Friday.

The wind direction in the city is westerly or southwesterly while the wind speed will remain upto eight kilometers per hour, weather report said.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan as moderate monsoon currents are reaching upper and central parts of the country, while weak monsoon currents in southern parts.

Weather forecast also predicted widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm on Friday (today) with isolated heavy falls at Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Malakand, Sargodha, Faislabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In past 24 hours rains or wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi and Thatta divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir regions.

Comments

comments