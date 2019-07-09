Met Office forecast cloudy weather, chances of drizzle in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday forecast partially cloudy to cloudy weather in Karachi with chances of drizzle.

Maximum temperature in the port city will be between 34-36 degree Celsius. The metropolis will experience humidity between 65-75 percent in the morning and 55-65 pct in the evening, while the wind direction will remain westerly or southwesterly, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather forecast.

According to PMD, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan, as moist currents are reaching northeastern parts of Pakistan, which likely to strengthen in coming days.

The weather office forecast dust-thundershower/rain alongwith gusty winds at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab and Kashmir region, while at at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, D.G.Khan, Multan divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country in past 24 hours. However, rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.

Yesterday’s highest maximum temperatures in the country were recorded as below:-

Sibbi 48°C, Dadu 47°C, Nokkundi, Jaccobabad, Dalbandin, Sukkur and Rohri 45°C.

