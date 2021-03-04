Met Office forecast extended summer in Pakistan this year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast an extended summer in the country this year, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the current month temperatures may soar to new levels, according to the met office. Maximum temperature in March could reach to 37 degree Celsius.

The Mercury would likely to start increasing from the mid of March, according to the weather forecast.

Soaring heat index is a serious threat to health in southern Punjab, almost all parts of Sindh, southeastern Balochistan extending upto coast and plains of northeastern Balochistan during summer.

The summer has prolonged while winters have become short in the country. Summers have become hotter and thus affecting the lives of the people engaged in outdoor activities during scorching sun hours.

A severe heat wave with temperatures as high as 49 °C struck Karachi and adjoining parts of Sindh in June 2015. It caused the deaths of about 2,000 people from dehydration and heat stroke.

A persistent low pressure system camped over the Arabian Sea stifled ocean breezes and brought temperatures in excess of 113°F (45°C) to the city in June 2015 heat wave.

The heat waves have now become a regular part of the summer in this region.

