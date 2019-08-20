Met office forecast hot and humid weather in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather in Karachi on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

Maximum temperature in Karachi will remain between 32-34 degree Celsius and humidity between 60 to 80 percent today.

The wind direction in the city is westerly or southwesterly while the wind speed will remain upto 12 kilometers per hour, weather report said.

The met office said a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and a westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country.

The weather is expected to be hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara division and Gilgit Baltistan, weather forecast said.

In past 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of country. However, rain and wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Zhob divisions and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The highest maximum temperatures yesterday were recorded in Sibbi 42°Celsius and Sukkur and Rohri 41°Celsius, the met office said.

