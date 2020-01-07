Met office forecast rain, snowfall at scattered place in Punjab, KP, other areas

ISLAMABAD: Rain and snow fall over mountains is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, the met office said in its forecast on Tuesday.

Light rain is also expected at isolated places in Makran and some districts of Sindh, the weather forecast said.

A strong westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during next 24 hours.

The met office has forecast rain with snow fall over mountains today at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Today rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi,Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujranwala,Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Sahiwal,Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagr and Rahim Yar Khan districts of Punjab.

In Balochistan rain is expected at isolated places in districts of Khuzdar, Makran, Lasbella and Kalat.

Isolated rain is expected at Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad districts of upper Sindh. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scattered rain with snowfall over hills is expected at Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan and Peshawar districts.

Moreover, rain with snowfall is expected in all districts of Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Widespread rainfall yesterday reported in Balochistan, Khyber Pakthtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan while at isolated places in upper Sindh.

Snowfall also recorded in Murree, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Parachinar, Dir, Bagrot, Rawalakot and Drosh during the period.

Today’s lowest minimum temperatures recorded at Gupis, Skardu, Bagrot -08°Celsius, Malamjabba, Parachinar -07°C, Astore -06°C, Kalam -05°C, Hunza and Murree -04°Celsius.

Comments

comments