Met Office forecast ‘above normal’ rainfall in West and North of Pakistan in winter

ISLAMABAD: The MET Office has forecast above normal rainfall in western and northern parts of Pakistan in winter months from December, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The met office said that the southern parts of the country will have below normal rainfall.

“Three to four western disturbances are likely to approach during December, which may cause light to moderate rainfall at scattered places of Western, Central and Northern parts of the country”.

Second and fourth weeks of the month are predicted to be wetter as compared to rest of the days, the forecast on winter rainfall said.

The snowfall is also likely to occur over high mountains in north Balochistan, Kashmir and Northern Areas of the country, weather department said.

The met office has predicted normal precipitation for Sindh province, lower parts of Punjab and coastal areas of Balochistan in winter months.

Below normal temperature is predicted in the northern parts of the country in December, while above normal temperature is expected in southwestern parts.

A cold wave may approach during the third and fourth week of December, which may cause

significant drop in daily night temperatures in most parts of the country, according to the weather forecast.

