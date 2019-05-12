Met Office forecast rainfall at isolated places across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast dust-thunderstorm and rain at isolated places in country as a shallow westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its forecast.

The weather department has predicted dust-thunderstorm and rain at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, D.G khan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, D.I Khan, Sukkur divisions and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s southern province of Sindh experienced very hot weather with highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Dadu 45°C, Sakrand, Larkana 44°C, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Moen-jo-daro and Shaheed Benazirabad 43 °C.

The maximum temperature predicted for Karachi is between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius as the mercury soaring again after the heat wave previous weeks when southern parts of the country suffered temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

The extreme hot condition was ease out from May 04 with a decrease in daytime temperature by 2-3 Centigrade.

The north/northwest-directed wind flow, which dominated during the heat wave spell, gradually returned to west and southwest.

Pakistan’s most of parts experienced mainly hot and dry weather while Sindh and south Punjab remained very hot during the extreme weather.

