Met Office forecast rainfall, windstorms at isolated places in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast mainly hot and humid weather but rainy weather at isolated places across the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan and weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central parts of the country, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said its weather prediction.

The weather department forecast rain-thundershower or windstorm at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

According to the PMD partly cloudy and humid weather is expected in Karachi with chances of light rain or drizzle during night or morning.

Maximum temperature in the port city will remain between 36 – 38 Celsius with humidity in the morning between 60–70 % and 45–55 % in the evening today.

The weather department earlier forecast monsoon wet spell in southeastern coastal districts of Sindh from July 23 to 30.

Sindh’s southeastern districts on the coastal belt, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar and Sujawal will likely to receive heavy rainfall during the rainy spell, according to the weather forecast.

The highest maximum temperatures in Pakistan were recorded at Nokkundi 47°Celsius, Sukkur, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 45°Celsius.

