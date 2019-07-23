Met Office forecast rainy spell in Karachi from weekend

KARACHI: The Met Office has predicted rainfall in Karachi on July 27 and 28, while chances of light rain or drizzle on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

The port city experiencing warm and humid weather today, while maximum temperature will be 37 degree Celsius, the weather forecast said.

The weather department earlier forecast monsoon wet spell in coastal districts of Sindh from July 23 to 30.

Sindh’s southeastern districts on the coastal belt, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar and Sujawal will likely to receive heavy rainfall during the rainy spell, according to the weather forecast.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) yesterday forecast widespread monsoon rains in most parts of the country from Wednesday to Saturday.

According to a weather advisory issued by the department on Monday, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from Wednesday evening and likely to spread central and southern parts from Thursday to Saturday.

“Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Peshawar, Islamabad and Kashmir from Wednesday,” read the statement.

High to very high flood with sharp peaks of exceptional high flood are expected upstream of Mangla, the advisory said and added that flood was also expected in River Chenab at Marala and its downstream.

Heavy falls may also generate urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Sargodha divisions during the forecast period.

The weather forecast said that rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Sukkur divisions today, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

