Met Office forecast sporadic rainfall in Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted intermittent rainfall in Karachi on August 28 (Wednesday), ARY News reported on Monday.

Fresh low pressure from the Bay of Bengal will reach southern parts of Sindh on Wednesday, PMD said in its weather forecast.

The met office has forecast partly cloudy with chances of drizzle at late night and early morning on Monday, while chances of light rain during late night and early morning on Tuesday.

Earlier, the weather pundits had forecast scattered thunderstorm for Karachi on August 28 and 29 this week.

The city is expected to receive 30mm to 40mm rainfall during the wet spell, experts said.

The met office in a forecast earlier said that a monsoon low has developed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and it is likely to move West-Northwestwards.

“From Monday to Thursday a westerly trough over Pakistan is likely to interact with monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, which may cause isolated or scattered rainfall in eastern and upper parts of the country”, weather office said.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, D.G Khan, Multan divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, met office said.

Rainfall is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G Khan divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday.

