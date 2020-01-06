Met office forecast widespread rainfall across country

ISLAMABAD: The met office has predicted widespread snow and rainfall over hills in most of the country on Monday under the influence of a westerly wave, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread snow and rainfall over hills at northern and central districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Fort Abdullah, Fort Saifullah, Harnai, Pishin, Qalat, Bolan, Sibi, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Zhob, Dalbandin, Nakandi and Kharan, while at scattered places in southern districts of the province including coastal areas.

The met office has warned that heavy snow and rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs of northern districts of Balochistan.

Widespread rain also expected in Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Faisalabad and Lahore in Punjab while at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad.

Sindh’s upper districts, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri to receive isolated rainfall, while cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

The minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded 13.8 o Celsius while maximum temperature will likely to remain between 24-26 C.

Widespread rain with snowfall over hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

According to the weather department today’s lowest minimum temperatures minus 15 Celsius recorded at Kalam and minus 13 C at Skardu. Moreover Astore -09°C, Gupis, Bagrot -08°C, Malamjabba -07°C, Parachinar -06°C and Rawalakot -05°C.

