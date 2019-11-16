Met Office forecast widespread rainfall in KP, GB and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall with wind-thunderstorm in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday, ARY News reported.

A westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 to 36 hours, PMD said.

In a weather forecast the met office predicted rainfall at scattered places in Northeastern Balochistan, South Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Islamabad, while at isolated places in Upper and Central Punjab.

In Karachi the weather will remain partly cloudy with maximum temperature between 28-29 Celsius today with no chances of precipitation in city, met office said.

The wet spell in Quetta dissipated with clear sunny sky. The mercury in the southwestern city has dropped to frosty 04 degree Celsius. The temperature in Ziarat dropped to Zero, while 03 Celsius in Dalbandin and 05 in Kalat.

Temperatures have dropped in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and plains of the province amid the ongoing rainy weather. Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan receiving intermittent rainfall.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority K.P. has directed for monitoring of the rainy drains and nullahs for 24 hours and taking all possible steps to ensure restoration of communication links in the areas receiving snowfall.

Snowfall over mountains and hailstorm at isolated places in plain areas is also expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Lahore received sporadic light or heavy rainfall in past 24 hours, which also helped to curb smog in the city and outskirts to an extent.

Kalabagh and adjoining areas and Fort Abbas, Tabba Sultanpur, Vehari and Mailsi in southern parts of Punjab also received sporadic rainfall.

In past 24 hours widespread rain-thunderstorm occured in districts of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Tharparkar and Larkana in Sindh.

Rainfall(mm): Sindh: Chhachhro 91, Sukkur 82, Dalhi 70, Padidan 64, Rohri 42, Mohenjodaro 26, Islamkot, 12, Jaccobabad 16,Diplo, Nagar parkar 07, Larkana 05, Chhor 04 and Dadu 03.

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad ( A/P 40, City 29), Garidupatta 23. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 36, Kakul 23, Kalam 26, Pattan 23, Malamjabba 19, Saidu Sharif 17, Cherat 15, Takhtbai 10, Dir ( Upper 14, Lower 10), Mirkhani 12. Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 32, Gupis 07, Chilas 06. Balochistan: Khuzdar 25, Quetta( Samungli 03, City 02), Barkhan, Kalat 02, Lasbella, Sibbi 02.

Islamabad ( Z.P 19, Saidpur 16, Golra 12, Bokra10, A/P 04). Punjab: Murree 19, Rawalpindi( Chaklala 17, Shamsabad 12), Attock 12, Noorpur Thal 08, Khanpur 07, Chakwal, D.G.Khan 06.

The Lowest Minimum Temperatures today recorded at Bagrot -01°C, Gupis and Kalam 0°C.

