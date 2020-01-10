KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) says another strong westerly weather system is likely to enter western parts of Balochistan on Friday night and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday.

Under the influence of this weather system, the weather department said, widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai, Quetta, Mastung and Kalat districts during the period, it added.

Widespread rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and snowfall over the hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday (night) to Monday, Met officials predicted.

Rain is also expected in all districts of Sindh, including Karachi, between Saturday and Sunday.

Mainly cold and dry weather was experienced in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts this morning.

Foggy conditions prevailed in South, Central Punjab and Upper Sindh during the morning hours.

