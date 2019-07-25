Met Office issues Punjab flooding alert amid heavy rains

LAHORE: The Met Office Punjab on Thursday issued a flooding alert after likely heavy monsoon rainfall from this evening till July 27, ARY News reported.

Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal entered in upper parts of the country from Wednesday and likely to spread central and southern parts from today to Saturday.

Under the influence of heave monsoon currents following widespread rains or wind-thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Islamabad, the advisory said.

Under the influence of this weather high to very high flood with sharp peaks of exceptional high flood are expected in upstream of Mangla, weather alert said. High to very high flood is also likely in River Chenab at Marala and its downstream.

Moreover, flows may attain medium to high flood level in Rivers Indus at Tarbela and Kabul at Nowshera along with their tributaries during Thursday to Saturday, the alert further said.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local torrents or riverine of Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir and may trigger landslides in Hazara division and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday, while in Zhob, Kalat and D.G.Khan divisions on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain falls may also generate urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Sargodha divisions during the period, the weather alert warned.

