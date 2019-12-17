KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there is good chance of sighting new moon of Jamadi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH on the evening of December 27.

The new moon of Jamadi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 10:13 PST on 26-12-2019, weather department said.

According to astronomical parameters, there is good chance of sighting the new moon of Jamadi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH on the evening of 27-12-2019 i.e. on 29th of Rabi-us-Sani, 1441 AH, the met

office said.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on Dec 27 evening.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the Jamadi-ul-Awwal moon is expected to be held on Friday.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference in July this year recommended dissolution of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Regarding the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’, he said that every zone can be adjusted by a person’s position so moon sighting is not an issue anymore.

