Met office forecasts widespread monsoon rains from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread monsoon rains in most parts of the country from Wednesday to Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to a weather advisory issued by the department on Monday, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from Wednesday evening and likely to spread central and southern parts from Thursday to Saturday.

“Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Peshawar, Islamabad and Kashmir from Wednesday,” read the statement.

High to very high flood with sharp peaks of exceptional high flood are expected upstream of Mangla, the advisory said and added that flood was also expected in River Chenab at Marala and its downstream.

Heavy falls may also generate urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Sargodha divisions during the forecast period.

Earlier on July 14, One person had lost his life, while seven others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in parts of Punjab.

Intermittent heavy rain in Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal and other areas had dropped down the mercury.

