KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a statement regarding an unidentified flying object (UFO) spotted by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in the sky during a domestic flight PK-304, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of the Met Office, in a statement, said the department has two different balloons to measure weather conditions. He said that one type of weather balloon has the ability to reach at an altitude of 6,000 to 7,000 feet.

The other balloon Met department has is a radiosonde that measures profiles of pressure, temperature and humidity from the ground to approximately 70,000 feet, said the spokesperson.

He said that the Met department cannot clearly tell that either it was a ‘flying saucer’ spotted by pilots during flight or something else as the process of weather testing with radiosonde is currently non-functional.

Meanwhile, the PIA spokesperson confirmed that two pilots of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) saw a mysterious object during a PIA flight from Karachi to Lahore on January 23.

“According to the pilots they witnessed a ‘flying saucer’ at an altitude of 35,000 feet in the sky,” the spokesperson stated.

“It could not be confirmed whether it was a flying saucer or some other object,” said the PIA spokesperson.

The captain of the flight reported the mysterious flying object, while the flight was at an altitude of 1000 feet,’ PIA spokesperson stated.

The unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings, have been regular at the United States and other western countries but rarely reported in the East.

