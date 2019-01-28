Met office predicts another spell of rain in Karachi this week

KARACHI: The meteorological department has predicted light rain in Karachi on January 30 and 31, ARY News reported Monday.

According to met office, a new system of rainfall may land in the city through Balochistan by Wednesday and downpours were expected in its wake. The

Cold waves persisted in the city last night, thus adding to chillier weather.

The minimum temperature recorded was 12 centigrade on Sunday.

Meanwhile, weather in the metropolis turned colder after light rain was reported in many areas on Saturday night. The rain was reported in Sohrab Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, SITE Area, Liaquatabad and other adjoining areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

The Met Office said mainly cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country today. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) was reported at isolated places in Kalat, Quetta and Zhob divisions. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. The minimum temperature was recorded -52C in Skardu.

The city received its first winter rain on the night of Jan 20. Different parts of the city are reported to have received light rain, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Baldia Town and other areas of the city.

