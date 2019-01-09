Met Office predicts light rainfall in Karachi, other areas

KARACHI: The met department in a weather update has forecast rainfall at scattered places in northern parts of Pakistan while light rain along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Thursday evening or night and likely to grip different parts of the country from Friday.

The city dwellers be prepare for a breezy weather with drizzling in coming days.

The minimum temperature in Karachi recorded 13 degree Celsius today, which will be between 13 to 15 degree on Thursday and will likely to go down further after drizzle.

The met office has also forecast a cloudy weather in city tomorrow.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, the weather advisory said.

The met department has predicted rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir,while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan divisions.

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country during past 24 hours. However, light rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at one or two places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

