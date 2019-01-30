Met office predicts new spell of rain from today

KARACHI: The meteorological department has predicted a new westerly wave which may result in rain during the next 24 hours in different parts of the country, ARY News reported Wednesday.

Met officials said a westerly wave was likely to grip different parts of the country on Wednesday and may persist in upper parts next twenty-four hours. According to met office, a new system of rainfall is likely to land in Karachi through Balochistan today and downpours are expected in its wake.

They said Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah may receive light rain. The provincial capital of Sindh received its first winter rain on the night of Jan 20. Different parts of the city were reported to have received light rain, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Baldia Town and other areas of the city.

They predicted that widespread rain-thunderstorm, with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls, was expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at scattered places in Queta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Bannu, D.I Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and D.G Khan divisions.

Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba, Upper Dir, Hazara, Quetta divisions, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

