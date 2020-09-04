Met Office predicts ‘good chance’ of Safar moon sighting on Sept 18

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a ‘good chance’ of sighting the moon of Muharram 1442 AH on the evening of September 18.

The weather department in its statement said that the new moon of Safar, 1442 AH, will born on crossing conjunction point at 16:00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on September 17.

According to astronomical parameters, there is good chance of sighting the new moon of Safar 1442 AH on the evening of September 18 (Friday) i.e. on 29th of Muharram, 1442 AH, the PMD said.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most

parts of the country on that evening.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the moon of Muharram, 1442 AH is expected to be held on Friday (September 18) evening.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held on that evening for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon.

In Islamic lunar calendar Safar is the second month of the year.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of Science and Technology has developed the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’ and federal officials have said that sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore.

