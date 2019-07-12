Met Office predicts widespread rainfall, possible urban flooding

KARACHI: Met Office warned of possibility of urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi divisions and widespread rainfall due to a new weather system, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the weather forecast more monsoon rains and thundershowers expected in northern half of the country from Friday to Thursday.

Moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in northeastern parts and likely to strengthen in upper parts of the country from Friday evening or night, forecast said. Westerly wave is also expected to enter upper parts of the country on Sunday.

Widespread rain and thundershower from moderate to heavy falls with windstorm is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions from Friday evening or night to Thursday, the Met Office informed.

Rain, dust thundershower is also expected at isolated places in Zhob, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions from Sunday evening or night to Thursday, weather prediction further said.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during the period.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullah or riverine in Hazara, Gujranwala, D.G.Khan divisions and Kashmir which may trigger landslides.

The weather office also warned of possibility of urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi divisions during the period.

