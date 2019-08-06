Met office forecasts widespread rains in Karachi, Hyderabad  

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted widespread rains with thunderstorm in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and other cities from Friday to Monday, ARY News reported.

According to a weather advisory issued by the PMD today, “A well marked monsoon low pressure has formed over north Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas, likely to move westwards and may reach over Indian Gujrat region around morning of 9th August.”

The met office said that under the influence of the weather system, scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm were also expected in Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Makran, Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the period.

Isolated moderate to heavy rain falls were also expected in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions), Kalat, Zhob, Naseerabad, Sibbi divisions from Friday to Sunday, read the statement.

The met office advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Read More: Eight electrocuted to death after heavy rain hits Karachi

Earlier on July 29, as the metropolis had received first monsoon rainfall on Monday, at least eight people across the city had been died due to electrocution.

As per details, the people had died due to electrocution were belonged to the areas of Defence, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mehmodabad, Malir and Boat Basin.

Comments

comments